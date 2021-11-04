Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

FNF stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

