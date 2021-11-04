Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Timken Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Timken in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

TKR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Shares of TKR opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Timken by 1,240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,086,000 after acquiring an additional 890,914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,948,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

