Apollo Currency Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $74.48 million and $8.19 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00123083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.07 or 0.00511471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00047987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

