Smartlands Network (SLT) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for approximately $7.39 or 0.00011958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $37.69 million and approximately $99,903.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00247813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00097575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

