AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,025 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,286 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $22,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after buying an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 884.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,675,000 after buying an additional 620,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

