Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 42.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $22,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $123.27 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $132.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.