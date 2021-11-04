ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Price Down 13.2% on Disappointing Earnings

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s stock price fell 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $27.35. 8,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 279,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

ADCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,161,000 after purchasing an additional 213,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

