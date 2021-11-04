Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 3.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.