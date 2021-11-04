Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of -385.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

POWL stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.03 million, a P/E ratio of 901.00 and a beta of 1.24. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

