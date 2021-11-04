Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

OVV stock opened at C$45.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.86 billion and a PE ratio of -4.70. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$11.97 and a 12-month high of C$50.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.27.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

