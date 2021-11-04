ICF International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

ICF International has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICF International to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16. ICF International has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $106.04.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

