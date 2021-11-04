ICF International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.
ICF International has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICF International to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
Shares of ICF International stock opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16. ICF International has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $106.04.
Several equities analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
