Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 74,626 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 86,774.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.22.

SPG opened at $167.00 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

