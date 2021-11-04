Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Amdocs has increased its dividend payment by 48.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

