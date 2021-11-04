Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 117,100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,967 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,699,000 after purchasing an additional 369,521 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,627,000 after purchasing an additional 446,529 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,669,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.