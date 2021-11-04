Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. Textron has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

