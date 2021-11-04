Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 577 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

