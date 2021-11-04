9,986 Shares in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $958,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $764,000.

Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $28.52.

