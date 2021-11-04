Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 11,453 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9,885.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Progressive by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 549,349 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Progressive by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $95.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

