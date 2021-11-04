Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 6,355 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $136.00 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $96,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $202,766.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,766.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,502 shares of company stock worth $28,936,610. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

