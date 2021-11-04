Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 118,832.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.