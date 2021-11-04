Meridian Management Co. Decreases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.85.

Shares of TDOC opened at $154.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average is $148.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

