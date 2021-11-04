Meridian Management Co. Sells 450 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Meridian Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 332,485 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SFNC opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

