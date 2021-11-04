Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading Down 7.3%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s share price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $187.00 and last traded at $187.28. 6,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 179,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.05.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after acquiring an additional 164,960 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 93,944 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 63,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 333,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,575,000 after acquiring an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,340,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

