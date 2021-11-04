Transcodium Trading 22.5% Higher Over Last Week (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $239,174.41 and approximately $278.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Transcodium has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00247207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00097556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

