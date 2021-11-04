My DeFi Pet Price Tops $2.56 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $17.62 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 65.8% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00004135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00087329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00074883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00101221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,516.35 or 0.07287466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,708.08 or 0.99570650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022577 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DPETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.