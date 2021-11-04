Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $202.40

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $202.40 and last traded at $202.31, with a volume of 3417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.19.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Diageo (NYSE:DEO)
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
