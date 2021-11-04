Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.63

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 11414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEPT. Cowen lowered their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

