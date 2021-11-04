Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.100 EPS.

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $103.55. 757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

