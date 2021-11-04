Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.37

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 148419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $34,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

