CURO Group Holdings Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

CURO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CURO Group to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

NYSE:CURO opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.77.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $493,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 119,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,085 in the last three months. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of CURO Group worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

