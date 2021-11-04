Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

NYSE JMM opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.