Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CHY stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

