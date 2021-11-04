Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CHY stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
