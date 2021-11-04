Nuggets Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $940,423.06 and $112.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00087329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00074883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00101221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,516.35 or 0.07287466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,708.08 or 0.99570650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022577 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NUGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.