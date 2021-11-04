Short Interest in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Rises By 19.7%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 16,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.2 days.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -426.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after buying an additional 900,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,655,000 after buying an additional 872,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,445,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after buying an additional 1,264,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

