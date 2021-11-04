PolySwarm (NCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22,162.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $22,162.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00050082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00249443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00097753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PolySwarm

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

