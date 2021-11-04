B. Riley Comments on Fabrinet’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fabrinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of FN opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.23. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $115.92.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,843,000 after buying an additional 57,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1,271.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 30,353 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.