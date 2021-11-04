Gems Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Gems has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $442,317.22 and approximately $38,758.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00247207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00097556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

