Sora Validator Token (VAL) Market Cap Tops $282,444.42

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Sora Validator Token has a market capitalization of $282,444.42 and approximately $353,059.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001124 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sora Validator Token

Sora Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,534 coins. The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

