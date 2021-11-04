FY2021 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

IART opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

