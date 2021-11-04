Chinh Chu Sells 74,160 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $1,192,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Utz Brands alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $347,212.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,409,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Utz Brands by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,753,000 after buying an additional 119,065 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,370,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,987,000 after buying an additional 248,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.