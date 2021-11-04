Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $642,000 in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in GameStop by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GameStop by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $218.33 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -227.43 and a beta of -2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.22 and its 200-day moving average is $189.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

