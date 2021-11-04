Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Wedbush

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Playtika stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $307,955,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $112,241,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $89,268,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,431 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

