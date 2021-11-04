GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Oppenheimer

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $98.79 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $8,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

