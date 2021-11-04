GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Oppenheimer

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.
GXO Logistics stock opened at $98.79 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $8,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.