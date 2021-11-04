Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO opened at $115.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.