Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 8,712 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT opened at $33.42 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

