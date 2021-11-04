Bank of America Corp DE Has $233.37 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.36% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $233,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,527 shares of company stock worth $31,371,849. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $539.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $497.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.78. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 122.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.21 and a fifty-two week high of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

