32,400 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 549,157 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

