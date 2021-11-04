Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.87% of Church & Dwight worth $182,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $91.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

