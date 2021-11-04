Bank of America Corp DE Buys 679,579 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $188,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,163,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 69,490 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 454,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,091,000 after acquiring an additional 194,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,069,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $143.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day moving average is $145.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

