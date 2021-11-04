Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,988,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.56% of Xcel Energy worth $196,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.89.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

